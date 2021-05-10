Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, X, SWM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 25,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 161,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 14, 2021, with 10,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) saw options trading volume of 909 contracts, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.1% of SWM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of SWM. Below is a chart showing SWM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

