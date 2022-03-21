Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, RH, ICPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 23,972 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 2,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 271,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 590,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) saw options trading volume of 4,239 contracts, representing approximately 423,900 underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,200 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, RH options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

