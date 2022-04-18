Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, OXY, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 15,826 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 142,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 25,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 63,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 4,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
