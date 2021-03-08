Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ETSY, NLOK, LLY

Markets
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 25,642 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 6,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) options are showing a volume of 37,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 12,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 17,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

