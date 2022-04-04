Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ESTC, TRTN, ICUI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total of 7,500 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,400 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) saw options trading volume of 2,709 contracts, representing approximately 270,900 underlying shares or approximately 54% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,800 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 1,205 contracts, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

