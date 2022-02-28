Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EPAM, TDG, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 7,032 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 703,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 757,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 2,606 contracts, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 6,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EPAM options, TDG options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
