Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EOG, ABMD, LB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total of 19,474 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,800 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 3,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,000 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) options are showing a volume of 30,836 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of LB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LB. Below is a chart showing LB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

