Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EL, GPS, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 9,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 910,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 37,756 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EL options, GPS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.