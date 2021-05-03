Markets
EL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EL, GPS, ETSY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 9,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 910,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.3% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) saw options trading volume of 37,756 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.1% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 18,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EL options, GPS options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL GPS ETSY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular