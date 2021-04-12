Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EGHT, TSLA, STNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT), where a total of 39,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 402.6% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 972,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 9,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,200 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 791,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.2% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 78,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 38,293 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 133.3% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 36,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

