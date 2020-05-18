Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EDIT, MCD, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Editas Medicine Inc (Symbol: EDIT), where a total volume of 4,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 407,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of EDIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,800 underlying shares of EDIT. Below is a chart showing EDIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 20,035 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,900 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 105,922 contracts, representing approximately 10.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 7,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 725,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

