Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ECPG, SMTC, HTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG), where a total volume of 3,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 323,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.8% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) saw options trading volume of 2,569 contracts, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares or approximately 89.8% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,100 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (Symbol: HTA) saw options trading volume of 13,012 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of HTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 6,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares of HTA. Below is a chart showing HTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

