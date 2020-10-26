Markets
ECPG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ECPG, BILL, GILD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG), where a total volume of 1,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 140,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 4,348 contracts, representing approximately 434,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 45,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ECPG options, BILL options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ECPG BILL GILD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular