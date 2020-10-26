Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ECPG, BILL, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG), where a total volume of 1,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 140,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 4,348 contracts, representing approximately 434,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 924,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) options are showing a volume of 45,149 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 2,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,300 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

