Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ECOM, NCR, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ChannelAdvisor Corp (Symbol: ECOM), where a total volume of 2,735 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 273,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.5% of ECOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of ECOM. Below is a chart showing ECOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) options are showing a volume of 13,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 136,500 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 10,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ECOM options, NCR options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

ECOM NCR GME

