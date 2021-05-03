Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EBS, PSX, GOGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Emergent BioSolutions Inc (Symbol: EBS), where a total of 5,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 529,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of EBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,500 underlying shares of EBS. Below is a chart showing EBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) options are showing a volume of 11,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 6,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EBS options, PSX options, or GOGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

