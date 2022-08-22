Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EAT, WDAY, FL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total volume of 5,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 595,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) saw options trading volume of 15,167 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 20,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 1,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,300 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

