Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, BAC, PAYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 9,116 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 201,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paysign Inc (Symbol: PAYS) options are showing a volume of 2,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of PAYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 484,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of PAYS. Below is a chart showing PAYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

