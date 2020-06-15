Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DXCM, PEN, RAD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 5,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 593,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 12,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

