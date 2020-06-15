Markets
DXCM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DXCM, PEN, RAD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM), where a total volume of 5,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 593,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,400 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) options are showing a volume of 938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) saw options trading volume of 12,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of RAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares of RAD. Below is a chart showing RAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DXCM options, PEN options, or RAD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM PEN RAD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular