Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DXC, VAR, TSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC), where a total volume of 187,673 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 669% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 93,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.3 million underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) options are showing a volume of 11,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187.5% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,700 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 15,674 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64.50 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 4,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,600 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64.50 strike highlighted in orange:

