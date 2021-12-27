Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, MSFT, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 2,816 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.8% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 215,381 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 25,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,815 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 14,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

