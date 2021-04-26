Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DPZ, AKAM, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 5,430 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 120.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) options are showing a volume of 16,885 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 4,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,500 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 56,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 5,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

