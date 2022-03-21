Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOOR, ILMN, GOSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR), where a total volume of 733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 73,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,705 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,000 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 3,726 contracts, representing approximately 372,600 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 2,485 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
