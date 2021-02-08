Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DOMO, HA, MTDR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO), where a total volume of 4,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 449,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.5% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 11,548 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 123.4% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 935,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,400 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 28,784 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 14,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOMO options, HA options, or MTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.