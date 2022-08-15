Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DM, V, RVLV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Desktop Metal Inc (Symbol: DM), where a total of 32,207 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of DM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 14,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DM. Below is a chart showing DM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 31,006 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Revolve Group Inc (Symbol: RVLV) options are showing a volume of 10,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of RVLV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,400 underlying shares of RVLV. Below is a chart showing RVLV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

