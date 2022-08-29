Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DLTR, URI, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 15,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,610 contracts, representing approximately 361,000 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 579,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 7,640 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 764,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

