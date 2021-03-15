Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISCA, LMND, AGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA), where a total volume of 46,939 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 12,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 16,665 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And PlayAGS Inc (Symbol: AGS) saw options trading volume of 1,804 contracts, representing approximately 180,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of AGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,500 underlying shares of AGS. Below is a chart showing AGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

