Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, VTRS, SPWR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 55,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) saw options trading volume of 39,454 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of VTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,600 underlying shares of VTRS. Below is a chart showing VTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 14,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
