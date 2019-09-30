Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, OLED, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 45,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 4,675 contracts, representing approximately 467,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 35,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 9,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, OLED options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS OLED PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular