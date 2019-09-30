Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, OLED, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 45,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 4,675 contracts, representing approximately 467,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 35,687 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 9,893 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 989,300 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

