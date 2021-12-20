Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, DKNG, PLBY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 100,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 121,590 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 21,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 12,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,900 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, DKNG options, or PLBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS DKNG PLBY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular