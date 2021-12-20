Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, DKNG, PLBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 100,003 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 121,590 contracts, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 21,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And PLBY Group Inc (Symbol: PLBY) options are showing a volume of 12,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.7% of PLBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,900 underlying shares of PLBY. Below is a chart showing PLBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

