Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, BKNG, DPZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 182,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 41,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,012 contracts, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,172 contracts, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, BKNG options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.