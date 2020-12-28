Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DIS, BKNG, DPZ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 182,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 41,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,012 contracts, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares or approximately 122.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 4,172 contracts, representing approximately 417,200 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, BKNG options, or DPZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS BKNG DPZ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular