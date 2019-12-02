Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHR, MA, ATO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total of 87,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 190.3% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 43,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 27,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) saw options trading volume of 6,932 contracts, representing approximately 693,200 underlying shares or approximately 83.6% of ATO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,900 underlying shares of ATO. Below is a chart showing ATO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DHR options, MA options, or ATO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.