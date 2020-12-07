Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHI, WYNN, IBKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total of 18,711 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.3% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,400 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 23,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) saw options trading volume of 3,496 contracts, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares or approximately 54% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 646,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular