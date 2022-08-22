Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DG, MDB, STNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 6,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 649,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,700 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 5,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 536,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 4,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 477,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, MDB options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

