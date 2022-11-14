Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DEN, ENPH, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN), where a total of 4,673 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 25,916 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 64.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 156,607 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
