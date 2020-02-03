Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DE, TGT, GS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 819,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 33,856 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 3,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 17,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

