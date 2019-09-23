Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DE, GD, YETI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,587 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 858,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 6,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 643,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 5,296 contracts, representing approximately 529,600 underlying shares or approximately 45% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

