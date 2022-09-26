Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDS, RETA, CNMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), where a total of 739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 154,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 5,128 contracts, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 1,677 contracts, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

