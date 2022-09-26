Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDS, RETA, CNMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS), where a total of 739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 154,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,800 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 5,128 contracts, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,400 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) saw options trading volume of 1,677 contracts, representing approximately 167,700 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 366,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,500 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DDS options, RETA options, or CNMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.