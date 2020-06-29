Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, SNBR, ZGNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 15,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,800 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 2,908 contracts, representing approximately 290,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 9,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

