Markets
DDD

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, SNBR, ZGNX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 15,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.5% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 7,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,800 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) saw options trading volume of 2,908 contracts, representing approximately 290,800 underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 475,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Zogenix Inc. (Symbol: ZGNX) options are showing a volume of 9,165 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 916,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of ZGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of ZGNX. Below is a chart showing ZGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DDD options, SNBR options, or ZGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DDD SNBR ZGNX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular