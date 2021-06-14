Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, FICO, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total volume of 39,857 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 23,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 1,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 156,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 3,369 contracts, representing approximately 336,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 525,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

