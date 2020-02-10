Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, SNDR, VRNS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 43,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 8,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) saw options trading volume of 2,507 contracts, representing approximately 250,700 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SNDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,565 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SNDR. Below is a chart showing SNDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varonis System Inc (Symbol: VRNS) options are showing a volume of 1,440 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 144,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

