Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, PFE, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 74,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 20,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 214,436 contracts, representing approximately 21.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 28,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 11,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, PFE options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

