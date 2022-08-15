Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, PCG, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 59,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 57,248 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 15,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 50,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, PCG options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

