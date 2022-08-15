Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, PCG, CHPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 59,714 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 57,248 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 15,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 50,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,400 underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, PCG options, or CHPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL PCG CHPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular