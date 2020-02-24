Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DAL, FDX, AAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 62,446 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.9% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 7,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 19,766 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 75,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

