Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: D, GOOG, FB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D), where a total of 49,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.1% of D's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 11,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of D. Below is a chart showing D's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 20,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 261,553 contracts, representing approximately 26.2 million underlying shares or approximately 95% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 23,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for D options, GOOG options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

