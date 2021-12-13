Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CZR, LC, GTLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 17,943 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,600 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingClub Corp (Symbol: LC) saw options trading volume of 14,526 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of LC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,800 underlying shares of LC. Below is a chart showing LC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS) options are showing a volume of 1,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of GTLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 286,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,100 underlying shares of GTLS. Below is a chart showing GTLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, LC options, or GTLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

