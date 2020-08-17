Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CYTK, CPRI, GDOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total of 9,186 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 918,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.8% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 920,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 39,201 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 99.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 18,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Green Dot Corp (Symbol: GDOT) options are showing a volume of 4,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.6% of GDOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,200 underlying shares of GDOT. Below is a chart showing GDOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CYTK options, CPRI options, or GDOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular