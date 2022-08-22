Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, PPG, F

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 32,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 4,746 contracts, representing approximately 474,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 287,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 20,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

