Markets
CVX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, PPG, F

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 32,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) saw options trading volume of 4,746 contracts, representing approximately 474,600 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring September 23, 2022, with 1,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,800 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 287,839 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 70.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 20,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, PPG options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVXPPGF

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular