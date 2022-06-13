Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, MCD, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 64,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,500 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 16,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 55,568 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,600 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, MCD options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.