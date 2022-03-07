Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVX, GD, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 96,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 8,672 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 867,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,000 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,926 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

