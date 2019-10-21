Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVS, CIT, VAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 29,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 4,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

CIT Group Inc (Symbol: CIT) options are showing a volume of 3,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of CIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 812,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of CIT. Below is a chart showing CIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) options are showing a volume of 2,497 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,200 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, CIT options, or VAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

