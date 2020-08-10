Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVNA, GLNG, CEVA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 11,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 4,818 contracts, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, GLNG options, or CEVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CVNA GLNG CEVA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular