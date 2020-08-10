Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: CVNA, GLNG, CEVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 11,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 14, 2020, with 1,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,000 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 4,818 contracts, representing approximately 481,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 890,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,300 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

